Hoey Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.8% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $38,891,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 62.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,976,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,615 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.