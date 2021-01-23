HOLD (HOLD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,600.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. HOLD has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $3,600.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00056167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00126826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00077231 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00279337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00040386 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.