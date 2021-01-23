Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Declares Dividend of $0.35

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years.

HEP stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 282,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HEP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

