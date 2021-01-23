Holo (HOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $118.35 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Holo has a market cap of $118.35 million and approximately $12.91 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.86 or 0.00724524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00049442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.76 or 0.04428121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,441,988,659 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.