Holyheld Trading Down 24.4% Over Last Week (HOLY)

Holyheld (CURRENCY:HOLY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Holyheld has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Holyheld has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $43,040.00 worth of Holyheld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holyheld token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001932 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00056927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00078619 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00278149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00071343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00040172 BTC.

Holyheld Token Profile

Holyheld’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,028,047 tokens. Holyheld’s official website is holyheld.com

Holyheld Token Trading

