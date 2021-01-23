Homeros Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Homeros token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $58.84 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00056694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00128471 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00077991 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00278438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00039490 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

