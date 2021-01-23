Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 46,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last three months, insiders bought 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $202.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

