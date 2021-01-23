Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Trimmed by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.6% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON opened at $202.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.