hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.48. hopTo shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 24,073 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.25.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. hopTo had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 88.73%.

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

