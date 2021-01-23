HOQU Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a total market cap of $382,886.99 and $1.64 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00077358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.43 or 0.00669067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.42 or 0.04383544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017845 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

