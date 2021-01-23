Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post sales of $59.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $53.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $227.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $230.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $222.87 million, with estimates ranging from $221.70 million to $225.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

HBNC stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 93,049 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 98.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 151,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

