HorusPay (HORUS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $177,817.83

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $177,817.83 and $174.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00056460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00128333 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00077720 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00277952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039497 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

