HorusPay (HORUS) Market Cap Reaches $181,633.87

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. HorusPay has a total market cap of $181,633.87 and approximately $130.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One HorusPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00054682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00126230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00077692 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00282267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039793 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

