Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 918,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 215,381 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HST. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

