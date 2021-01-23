Howdoo (UDOO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo token can now be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00078690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.97 or 0.00659341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.19 or 0.04319391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017859 BTC.

UDOO is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

