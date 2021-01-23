HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,772 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. HP makes up about 2.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 1,286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $972,206.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.