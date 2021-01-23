HTMLCOIN Market Capitalization Achieves $2.58 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $3,896.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,099.31 or 0.99938530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00026578 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00331175 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.37 or 0.00673651 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00157902 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002508 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002014 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00033496 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003729 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.