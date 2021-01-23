Hubii Network (HBT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $253.00

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded up 116.8% against the dollar. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hubii Network has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $253.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00074300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.00617759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.34 or 0.04387571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

HBT is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.com . The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.