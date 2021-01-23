Hubii Network Trading Up 83.7% This Week (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded up 58.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hubii Network has traded 83.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hubii Network has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $214.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00077631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.00701877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.94 or 0.04390777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018273 BTC.

Hubii Network Token Profile

Hubii Network is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.com

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

