Humaniq (HMQ) Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $949,606.55 and $53,957.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00077358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.43 or 0.00669067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.42 or 0.04383544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017845 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

