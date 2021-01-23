Humanscape 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $120,819.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $120,819.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.85 or 0.00702642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.05 or 0.04448963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00018060 BTC.

About Humanscape

HUM is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

