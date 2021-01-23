Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.61

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.61 and traded as low as $32.00. Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 957,506 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.61. The company has a market capitalization of £114.38 million and a P/E ratio of 4.10.

Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) Company Profile (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

