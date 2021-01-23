Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

HBAN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,658,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,738,333. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

