Huobi BTC Price Down 12.4% This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $154.41 million and $988.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $32,101.75 or 0.97701339 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00055235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00127139 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00076441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00274971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00069680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039170 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.