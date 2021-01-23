Huobi Token Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $240.88 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $5.75 or 0.00017757 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.19 or 0.00649176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.58 or 0.04263931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014998 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,094,192 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

