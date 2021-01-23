Hvivo (LON:HVO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.18

Hvivo PLC (LON:HVO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and traded as high as $54.46. Hvivo shares last traded at $54.17, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £45.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.69.

About Hvivo (LON:HVO)

hVIVO plc, a specialty biopharma company, provides medical and scientific research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. The company is developing a human-based analytical platform to accelerate drug discovery and development in respiratory and infectious diseases, including influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, asthma exacerbation, and human rhinovirus.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Hvivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hvivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.