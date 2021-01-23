Hydro Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $5.16 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 78.9% higher against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00078369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.41 or 0.00657858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.35 or 0.04310844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars.

