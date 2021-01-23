HyperCash Achieves Market Cap of $31.63 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $31.63 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,166.75 or 0.99718174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00026064 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00326878 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.88 or 0.00644437 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00158227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002514 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00033303 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003829 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,003,042 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

