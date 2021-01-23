HyperCash (HC) Price Tops $0.77

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $34.44 million and approximately $20.18 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,919.11 or 1.00188966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026391 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00329233 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.92 or 0.00672376 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00156897 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001986 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00034170 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003708 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,004,627 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

