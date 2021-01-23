HyperDAO (HDAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,362.00

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $6,362.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00127497 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00079299 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00280040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00070999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040128 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,693,551 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

