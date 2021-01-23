HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Reaches $0.0077

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $21,513.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00053079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00123501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00072380 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00272126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00069561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039571 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,693,551 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

