I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.0512 on Top Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $955,567.42 and $444.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.74 or 0.00329382 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003767 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.30 or 0.01595400 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,650,121 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

