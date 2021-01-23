ICE ROCK MINING Reaches Market Capitalization of $950,190.15 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $950,190.15 and $17,796.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00055011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00126324 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00078157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00282197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039949 BTC.

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

ICE ROCK MINING can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICE ROCK MINING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICE ROCK MINING using one of the exchanges listed above.

