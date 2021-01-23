Iconic Token Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 18% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $943.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00057357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00126613 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00076251 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00277927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00070827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00040147 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.