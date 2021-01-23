Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Trading Down 12% Over Last Week

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $93.55 million and approximately $98,285.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00005726 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00054860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00125160 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00075272 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00283370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040386 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.