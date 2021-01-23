Idena (IDNA) Market Cap Reaches $3.05 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Idena has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $35,757.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 63,801,442 coins and its circulating supply is 36,367,513 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Idena Coin Trading

Idena can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

