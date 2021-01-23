IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.0364

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. IDEX has a total market cap of $20.55 million and $631,264.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00073185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.22 or 0.00723627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00049702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.52 or 0.04427443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017692 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

