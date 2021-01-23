IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Lifted by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $66,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after buying an additional 126,880 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,983,000 after buying an additional 115,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $492.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $516.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total value of $2,443,227.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

