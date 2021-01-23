Idle Price Hits $6.76 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Idle has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $229,190.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can currently be purchased for $6.76 or 0.00020978 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 49.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00055340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00126351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077557 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00279495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00072209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00040985 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 874,555 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.