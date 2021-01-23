IG Gold One Day Trading Volume Reaches $148.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. IG Gold has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $148.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

