IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.97

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $11.03. IKONICS shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 10,198 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $21.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

