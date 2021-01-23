Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $203.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

