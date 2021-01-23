ImageCash (IMGC) Hits Market Cap of $16,164.54

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, ImageCash has traded down 54.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCash has a total market cap of $16,164.54 and $149,200.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00054943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00125704 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076476 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00281789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00071370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040189 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,182,262 coins and its circulating supply is 5,063,262 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

