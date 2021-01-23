ImageCash (IMGC) Trading Down 51.3% Over Last Week

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 57.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a market cap of $16,124.39 and $38,638.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded down 51.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00057493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00127983 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00078986 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00280784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00040283 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,182,262 coins and its circulating supply is 5,063,262 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.