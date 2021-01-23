imbrex Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, imbrex has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One imbrex token can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a total market cap of $153,756.55 and $1,174.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00078224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.57 or 0.00656942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.73 or 0.04321479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017828 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.