Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $224.95

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $224.95 and traded as low as $202.00. Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) shares last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 7,400 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of £61.89 million and a PE ratio of 165.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 212.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 224.95.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

