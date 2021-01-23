Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. Impinj has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $61.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

