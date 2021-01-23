Impleum (IMPL) Market Cap Hits $26,050.58

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Impleum has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $26,050.58 and $42.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Impleum alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00047817 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,014,966 coins and its circulating supply is 8,908,020 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Impleum’s official website is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.