Impleum (IMPL) Market Capitalization Tops $26,050.58

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Impleum has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impleum has a market capitalization of $26,050.58 and approximately $42.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Impleum alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00047817 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,014,966 coins and its circulating supply is 8,908,020 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Impleum is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.