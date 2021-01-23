Incent (INCNT) Trading 10.2% Higher This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Incent has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $2,037.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00126232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00075493 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00277869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00070735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039761 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

